Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Crown worth $23,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,361,000 after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

