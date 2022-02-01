Crust Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $616,148.00 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00016125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and $616,148.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00115788 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

