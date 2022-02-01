CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $6.49

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. CryptEx has a market cap of $551,891.62 and approximately $3,080.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00016794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,709.34 or 1.00121444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028422 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.34 or 0.00520770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

