Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Cap Reaches $21.67 Million

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $21.67 million and $1.89 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for $8.44 or 0.00021766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

