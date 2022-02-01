Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $720.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $136,952.67 and $720.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

