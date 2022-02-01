CryptoZoon (ZOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $3.03 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 766,881,434 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

