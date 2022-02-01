CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) traded down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

