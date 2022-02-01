Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $2,749.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,437,944 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

