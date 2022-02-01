Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 16,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 396,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $2,301,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $7,089,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $7,079,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

