CyberMiles Hits 24 Hour Volume of $320,644.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $320,644.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,669.44 or 1.00133564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00073999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

