Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Cyclub has a market cap of $61.29 million and $2.10 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.85 or 0.07205428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.58 or 1.00239742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

