Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,962 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Cytokinetics worth $35,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $340,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock worth $6,433,764. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

