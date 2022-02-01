D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,536 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

