Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
DKILY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.94.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.