Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

DKILY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.