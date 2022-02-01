DAO Maker Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00005968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $145.80 million and $7.07 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

