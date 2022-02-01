DAOstack 1-Day Volume Hits $170,669.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.36 million and $170,669.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.67 or 1.00261203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00521517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

