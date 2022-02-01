Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Trading Down 1.8%

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,900% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72.

Datalex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Datalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.