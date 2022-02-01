Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $363,034.40 and $2,342.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,097,615 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

