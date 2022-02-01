DAV Coin Price Up 4.6% This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $751,447.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

