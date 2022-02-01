David J. Grainger Buys 27,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$9.53 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,361. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

