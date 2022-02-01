DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,895% from the average session volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $3.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

