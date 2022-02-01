De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.69

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.69 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 114.95 ($1.55). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,873,461 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

