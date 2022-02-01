Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Cap of $140.47 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $140.47 million and approximately $652,919.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 393,743,753 coins and its circulating supply is 389,098,044 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.