DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $50.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,146,377 coins and its circulating supply is 56,306,525 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.