DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $200,550.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.