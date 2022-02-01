DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,515,511 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

