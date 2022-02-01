DeFiner Trading Up 103.6% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $12.67 million and $2.85 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 103.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

