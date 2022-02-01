Delek US Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,513% compared to the average daily volume of 250 call options.

DK stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

