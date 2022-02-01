Delphy Price Down 8.9% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $495,602.23 and approximately $68,457.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

