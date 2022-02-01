DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00268044 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007044 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.15 or 0.01206537 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

