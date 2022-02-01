Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $14.69 million and $230,909.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 460,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 110,236,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

