DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.08 million and $2.00 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00007343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

