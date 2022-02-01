Dero Tops 1-Day Volume of $335,607.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. Dero has a market cap of $79.56 million and $335,607.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $7.13 or 0.00018443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.43 or 0.07169941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00288368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.96 or 0.00742387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009995 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,732 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

