Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.52

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.93 million and a PE ratio of 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

