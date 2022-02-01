Deutsche eMark Price Up 73.4% Over Last Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $103,997.11 and approximately $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars.

