Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,874.11

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,874.11 ($25.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,562.45 ($21.01). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,570 ($21.11), with a volume of 820 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,564.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,874.11. The company has a market capitalization of £126.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Get Dewhurst alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Dewhurst’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Dewhurst’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.