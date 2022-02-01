Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$14.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 69.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Shares of DXT traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.54. 90,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,941. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$556.39 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

