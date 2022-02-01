DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.