Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Diamond has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $11,620.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001493 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055822 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,661,649 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

