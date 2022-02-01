Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Diamondback Energy worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

