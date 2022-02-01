DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 8.9%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s share price rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 9,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 268,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

DICE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,012,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

