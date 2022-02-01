DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. DIGG has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $41,266.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $32,997.81 or 0.85444751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

