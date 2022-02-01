Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 5.4%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock has a market cap of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.