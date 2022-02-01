Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 5.4%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
The stock has a market cap of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
