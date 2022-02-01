DigitalBits 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.39 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $271.22 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00249848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.