Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $257.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00124361 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

