disBalancer Price Tops $0.40 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $82,562.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,763,381 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

