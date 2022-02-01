DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after acquiring an additional 259,697 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.