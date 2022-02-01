Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 117,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 838,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSEY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

