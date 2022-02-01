DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DMC Global.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of 448.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.
About DMC Global
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
