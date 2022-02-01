DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the highest is $70.40 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DMC Global.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of 448.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

