DMM: Governance (DMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $462,345.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00116049 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

